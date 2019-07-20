Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Tie-Sleeve Cardigan in several colors (Pastel Purple pictured) for $15.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Published 18 min ago
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Full-Zip Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code ""SAVE70" cuts that to $27.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from a month ago, and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Supima Cotton Sweater in several colors (Blue Cantrell pictured) for $18.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $4 under what you'd pay direct from Calvin Klein where stock is low for most colors.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Textured Sweater in Autumleaf Marled for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes XL to 3XL
Vcansion via Amazon offers their Vcansion Men's Classic Knitted Sweater in several colors/styles (34/Grey pictured) for $34.89. Coupon code "7C76UA3K" drops that to $20.93. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less in March. Buy Now
- available in select sizes M to XL
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 70% off a selection of Travelpro Walkabout 3.0 Spinner and Rolling Luggage with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, free shipping applies. That's at least $140 and up to $266 off, and the lowest prices we've seen for some of these items. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 15.5" Rolling Carry On for $59.99 (all-time low, $140 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 19" International Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $77.99 (Amazon and eBags charge the same, $182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 22" Expandable Carry On Rolling Suitcase for $77.99 ($182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 21" Expandable Carry On Spinner Suitcase for $83.99 (all-time low, $196 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $95.99 ($224 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 29" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $113.99 (pictured, all-time low, $266 off)
Macy's discounts a selection of Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Towels in several colors, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago with the wash and hand towels within $1 and bath towel just over $1 of the best prices we've seen. Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Wash Towel for $1.79 ($8 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Hand Towel for $2.79 ($9 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $4.79 ($11 off)
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Ending today, Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Herringbone Stretch Linen Blazer in Navy or Natural for $69.75 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to 3XL
