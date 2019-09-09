Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $15, although we saw it for $3 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes at Amazon Outlet, with prices starting at $6.13. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Save on Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $48 or more. Shop Now
Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $17.90. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $14.32. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $16 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and more. Shop Now
That's $2 less than our mention from a month ago and a savings of $70. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $17. Buy Now
Macy's takes at least 70%off select men's suit separates and sport coats. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Luxe Stretch Sport Coat in Bright White for $39.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $3 less in June. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Stretch Modern Stripe Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's about a buck under our April mention, $39 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Herringbone Stretch Linen Blazer in Navy for $39.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Warren Long-Sleeve Shirt in Crystal Mist for $15.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $2 under our July mention, $39 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
