Alfani Women's Hayyden Hooded Thong Sandals for $24
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Alfani Women's Hayyden Hooded Thong Sandals
$24 $60
free shipping w/ $25

It's $36 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
  • available in Black or Navy
