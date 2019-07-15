New
Macy's · 59 mins ago
$18 $55
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Warren Long-Sleeve Shirt in Crystal Mist for $27.50. Coupon code "JULY25" drops that to $17.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $38 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to 3XL. Buy Now
Update: Prices now start from $9.98. Shop Now
Columbia · 1 day ago
Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt
$20 $50
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt in Black or Fossil for $24.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes M to XXL
- UPF 30 sun protection
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Logo Jacket
$54 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The North Face charges the same direct.
Features
- Available in XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 day ago
Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack
$10 $34
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in Boldberry/Teal for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago, $24 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- They're available in sizes S to XL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Jacket
$21
pickup at Macy's
That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Macy's · 2 days ago
Alfani Women's Ultra Soft Mix-and-Match Bralette
$10 $20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Ultra Soft Mix-and-Match Bralette in several colors (Charcoal Stripe pictured) for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxford Shoes
$25 $60
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxford Shoes in Tan or Black for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago (although that offer included free shipping), $35 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 7 to 13
