Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Tagless Cotton Briefs 5-Pack in Black or White for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find, although they were $5 less in July. Deal ends September 2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $14.39. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Luxe Stretch Sport Coat in Bright White for $39.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $3 less in June. Buy Now
Macy's offers the AlfaTech by Alfani Men's Big & Tall Bedford Cord Dress Shirt in Rose Pink for $10.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under our July mention of a different color, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Herringbone Stretch Linen Blazer in Navy for $39.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Colorblocked Shirtdress in Teal or Orange for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $65 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register