Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Tagless Cotton Briefs 5-Pack in Black or White for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
-
Expires 7/16/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in Boldberry/Teal for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago, $24 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now free. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes S to XL
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue or Black for $5.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XL
As a Prime Day deal, Lapasa-USA via Amazon offers Lapasa Men's Sport Mesh Boxer Briefs 2-Pack in select styles/colors (Black pictured) from $15.99. Clip the 20% coupon on the page and apply coupon code "PB7YMQ7P" to cut the starting price to $8.79. With free shipping, that's a $7 drop from our mention in April, $11 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- For non-Prime customers items start at $12.79 via the 20% coupon and the coupon code above.
- available in select sizes S to XL
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to L
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in Black/Grey or Tropics/Red for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes M and XL
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxford Shoes in Tan or Black for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 under our mention from two days ago, $42 off, and the best price we've seen.
Update: Shipping is now free. Buy Now
- select sizes from 7 to 13
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Ultra Soft Mix-and-Match Bralette in several colors (Charcoal Stripe pictured) for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Ribbed Full-Zip Sweater in several colors (Charcoal Heather pictured) for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our December mention, $45 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to 3XL
Sign In or Register