It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Stretch Modern Stripe Pocket Shirt in several colors (Bonfire Red pictured) for $9.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our April mention, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's AlfaTech Stretch Graphic Plaid Shirt in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under with our mention from nearly two weeks ago, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Abstract-Print Quarter-Zip Polo in Silver Combo for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the AlfaTech by Alfani Men's Big & Tall Bedford Cord Dress Shirt in Rose Pink for $10.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under our July mention of a different color, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts select men's polo shirts with prices starting from $9.86. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's up to $49 off. Shop Now
Kohl's discounts a selection of men's polo shirts with prices starting at $8.49 via coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid $8.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders over $75. Deal ends August 11. Shop Now
Kohl's offers the Croft & Barrow Men's Classic-Fit Easy-Care Pique Performance Polo in several colors (Limoges pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL" cuts that to $8.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 11. Buy Now
Shivley Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Textured Stripe Polo in several colors (Maroon pictured) for $8.50 with free shipping. That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Striped T-Shirt in Deep Black or Segovia Mauve for $7.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $37 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's James Suede Drivers with Bit in Black for $19.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our June mention, $60 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Herringbone Stretch Linen Blazer in Navy for $39.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Colorblocked Shirtdress in Teal or Orange for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $65 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
