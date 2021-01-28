Macy's · 34 mins ago
Alfani Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Plaid 3-Piece Suit
$96 $595
free shipping

Add all three pieces to your cart to save a huge $475 in total.

Update: Apply coupon code "SALE" to drop it all to $95.97. Buy Now at Macy's

↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Suits Macy's Alfani
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register