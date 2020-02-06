Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 43 mins ago
Alfani Men's Sheldon Moc-Toe Oxfords
$18 $60
pickup

That's $42 off list, the lowest price we could find, and a great deal on a pair of men's dress shoes. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FLASH" to get this deal.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in in Black in sizes 7 to 13
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FLASH"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Macy's Alfani
Men's Oxfords Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register