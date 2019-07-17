New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$30 $75
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Ribbed Full-Zip Sweater in several colors (Charcoal Heather pictured) for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our December mention, $45 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to 3XL
Details
Comments
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Supima Cotton Sweater
$29 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Supima Cotton Sweater in several colors for $28.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $13 under what you'd pay at Calvin Klein directly and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in our mention two weeks ago. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Weatherproof Men's Mock-Neck Sweater
$14 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Button Mock-Neck Sweater in Navy for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Note that although Macy's pictures a different color, this is offered in Navy.
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Calvin Klein Men's Color Blocked Stripe Quarter-Zip Sweater
$19 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Color Blocked Stripe Quarter-Zip Sweater in Royal Navy for $18.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $61 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Calvin Klein Men's Solid Supima Cotton Sweater
$19 $22
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Supima Cotton Sweater in several colors (Blue Cantrell pictured) for $18.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $4 under what you'd pay direct from Calvin Klein where stock is low for most colors.) Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Jacket
$21
pickup at Macy's
That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack
$10 $34
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in Boldberry/Teal for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago, $24 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- They're available in sizes S to XL
Macy's · 22 hrs ago
Alfani Women's Ultra Soft Mix-and-Match Bralette
$10 $20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Ultra Soft Mix-and-Match Bralette in several colors (Charcoal Stripe pictured) for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes S to XXL
New
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxford Shoes
$25 $60
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxford Shoes in Tan or Black for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago (although that offer included free shipping), $35 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 7 to 13
