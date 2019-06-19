New
Today only, Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Reyes Mixed-Media Jacket in Deep Black or Charcoal Heather for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $6 under our February mention, $45 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Expires 6/19/2019
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Jacket
$21
pickup at Macy's
That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
eBay · 3 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Macy's · 20 hrs ago
Hurley Men's Outdoor Hooded Jacket
$25 $104
pickup
Macy's offers the Hurley Men's Outdoor Hooded Jacket in Navy or Black for $24.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under last month's mention and the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes S to XL
Uniqlo · 19 hrs ago
Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka
$50 $80
free shipping
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to 3XL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 6 hrs ago
Macy's Ultimate Pop-Up Sale
Macy's discounts a selection of apparel, shoes, home items, and more as part of its Ultimate Pop-Up Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more also bag free shipping.) Deal ends June 19 at 2:59 am ET. Shop Now
Macy's · 4 days ago
Alfani Men's Billy Low-Top Oxfords
$25 $60
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Billy Low-Top Oxfords in Black or Tan for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a $5 drop from two weeks ago, $35 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 7 to 13
Macy's · 2 days ago
Alfani Men's Andrew Plain Toe Derbys
$20 $60
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Andrew Plain-Toe Derby Oxford Shoes in Black or Brown for 19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $2 under our March mention, $40 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Deal ends June 18. Buy Now
- select regular and wide sizes from 7 to 12
Macy's · 2 days ago
Alfani Men's James Suede Drivers with Bit
$24 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's James Suede Drivers with Bit in Black or Navy for $23.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $56 off list and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 18. Buy Now
- available in select regular and wide sizes from 7 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Alfani Men's AlfaTech Jaret Nylon Shoes
$42 $110
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's AlfaTech Jaret Nylon Shoes in Black for $41.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $68 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes 7 to 13
