Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Regular-Fit Yarn-Dyed Stripe Polo in Crisp Teal for $24.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- sizes S to 3XL
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Warren Long-Sleeve Shirt in Crystal Mist for $27.50. Coupon code "JULY25" drops that to $17.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $38 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to 3XL. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 50% off a selection of men's clearance shirts, dropping prices to $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Sizes and stock may be limited.
Update: Prices now start from $9.98. Shop Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from S to 4XL
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Regular-Fit Colorblocked Engineered Stripe Polo Shirt in Nocturnal or Blackened Indigo for $29.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- select sizes from XS to XXL
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The North Face charges the same direct.
- Available in XL
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxford Shoes in Tan or Black for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 under our mention from two days ago, $42 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- select sizes from 7 to 13
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in Boldberry/Teal for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago, $24 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes S to XL
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Ultra Soft Mix-and-Match Bralette in several colors (Charcoal Stripe pictured) for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes S to XXL
