Ending today, Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Ralphie Moc Toe Oxford Shoes in Black or Tan for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $2 under our June mention, $42 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 7 to 13
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxford Shoes in Tan or Black for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 under our mention from two days ago, $42 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- select sizes from 7 to 13
Clarks takes up to 40% off its men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "SALE30". Shipping starts at $6, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The North Face charges the same direct.
- Available in XL
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in Boldberry/Teal for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago, $24 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes S to XL
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Regular-Fit Yarn-Dyed Stripe Polo in Crisp Teal for $24.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- sizes S to 3XL
Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Ultra Soft Mix-and-Match Bralette in several colors (Charcoal Stripe pictured) for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes S to XXL
