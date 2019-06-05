New
Macy's · 16 mins ago
$36 $140
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Luxe Stretch Sport Coat in Deep Twilight for $36.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $3 under our February mention, $103 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Details
Macy's · 5 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit in Brown for $81.96 with free shipping. That's $568 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 38 only.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 5 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42.
Macy's · 5 days ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat
$68 $450
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in several colors (Camel pictured) for $67.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $382 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 46
Macy's · 4 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
New
Macy's · 38 mins ago
Dockers Men's Alpha Smart 360 Tech Slim-Fit Pants
$19 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Smart 360 Tech Slim-Fit Pants in Dark Grey or Black for $18.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 30x32 to 36x32
Macy's · 1 day ago
Alfani Men's Ralphie Moc Toe Oxford Shoes
$20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Ralphie Moc Toe Oxford Shoes in Tan or Black for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from five days ago, $40 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from 7 to 13
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Jacket
$21
pickup at Macy's
That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Alfani Men's AlfaTech Jaret Nylon Shoes
$42 $110
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's AlfaTech Jaret Nylon Shoes in Black for $41.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $68 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes 7 to 13
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Alfani Men's Ottoman Zip Polo
$14 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Ottoman Zip Polo T-Shirt for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes S to XXL
