Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Len Drivers with Bit in Brown for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $57 off and the best price we could find. They're available in sizes 7 to 12.Note: They also have the Alfani Men's James Suede Drivers with Bit in Black or Navy for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's also $57 off list. They're available in select regular and wide sizes from 7 to 13.