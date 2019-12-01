Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 59 mins ago
Alfani Men's Ian Double Monk Strap Loafers
$20 $60
free shipping w/ $25

That's a savings of $40 off list and a low price for this style of loafer. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in Black
  • Expires 12/1/2019
