Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Herringbone Stretch Linen Blazer in Navy for $39.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tasso Elba Men's 100% Linen 2-Button Blazer in several colors (Shade Slate pictured) from $32.23. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $87 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Signature Collection Tailored Fit Pindot Windowpane Suit in Grey for $99 with free shipping. That's $699 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Suit Jacket in Charcoal for $49.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $34.64. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans in Finely Shred for $15.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by around $25. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Stretch Modern Stripe Pocket Shirt in several colors (Bonfire Red pictured) for $9.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our April mention, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the AlfaTech by Alfani Men's Big & Tall Bedford Cord Dress Shirt in Rose Pink for $10.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under our July mention of a different color, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's AlfaTech Stretch Graphic Plaid Shirt in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under with our mention from nearly two weeks ago, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
