Macy's · 1 hr ago
Alfani Men's Flat-Front Slim-Fit Herringbone Wrinkle-Resistant Pants
$15 $20
free shipping w/ $25

That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "YAY" to drop the price to $14.99.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. Or, pad your order to over $25 to unlock free shipping.
Features
  • available in several colors (Light Grey pictured) in waist sizes from 34 to 38 and inseams from 30 to 32
  • Code "YAY"
  • Expires 2/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
