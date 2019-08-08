- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Blue Midnight for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's $11 under our May mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Arcadia II Rain Jacket in Red Coral for $23.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Striped T-Shirt in Deep Black or Segovia Mauve for $7.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $37 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Stretch Modern Stripe Pocket Shirt in several colors (Bonfire Red pictured) for $9.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our April mention, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's AlfaTech Stretch Graphic Plaid Shirt in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under with our mention from nearly two weeks ago, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Abstract-Print Quarter-Zip Polo in Silver Combo for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
