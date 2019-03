Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Billy Low-Top Oxfords in Black or Tan for $49.99. Coupon code "3DAY" cuts that to. Choose in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 7 to 13. Deal ends March 13.