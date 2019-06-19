New
Macy's · 54 mins ago
$25 $60
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Billy Low-Top Oxfords in Black or Tan for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a $5 drop from two weeks ago, $35 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 7 to 13
Details
Comments
Expires 6/19/2019
Published 54 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Alfani Men's AlfaTech Jaret Nylon Shoes
$42 $110
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's AlfaTech Jaret Nylon Shoes in Black for $41.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $68 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes 7 to 13
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
6pm · 16 hrs ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Nike · 2 days ago
Nike Men's Fly.By Low II Shoes
$37
free shipping
Nike offers the Nike Men's Fly.By Low II Shoes in White or Dark Grey for $48.97. Coupon code "SAVE25" cuts the price to $36.73. Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- Available in medium and wide widths in select sizes 7 to 16.5
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Jacket
$21
pickup at Macy's
That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Macy's · 2 days ago
Alfani Men's Ottoman Zip Polo
$13 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Ottoman Zip Polo T-Shirt for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.93. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Alfani Men's Track Jacket
$21 $75
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Track Jacket in Deep Black or Midnight Blue for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
