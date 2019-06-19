New
Macy's · 54 mins ago
Alfani Men's Billy Low-Top Oxfords
$25 $60
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Billy Low-Top Oxfords in Black or Tan for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a $5 drop from two weeks ago, $35 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Available in sizes 7 to 13
