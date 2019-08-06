- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's AlfaTech Stretch Graphic Plaid Shirt in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under with our mention from nearly two weeks ago, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Abstract-Print Quarter-Zip Polo in Silver Combo for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani AlfaTech by Men's Big & Tall Bedford Cord Dress Shirt in Tangerine or Turquoise for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Pronto Uomo Men's Check Camp Shirt in several colors (Tan pictured) for $10.49. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $60 off list and a low price for a men's buttoned shirt. Buy Now
Macy's discounts select men's polo shirts with prices starting from $9.86. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's up to $49 off. Shop Now
Aomo Love via Amazon offers its Aomo Love Men's Hawaiian Button-Down Shirt for $16.68. Coupon code "AHQ8GMUM" drops the price to $8.34. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mingchun Meng via Amazon offers the Runcati Men's Long-Sleeve Button-Down Linen Shirt in several colors (1 Blue pictured) with prices starting at $17.99. Coupon code "35NHSRBH" drops that starting price to $11.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Touareg Vibe Oxford Shoes in Brown or Black for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's James Suede Drivers with Bit in Black for $19.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our June mention, $60 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Tie-Sleeve Cardigan in several colors (Pastel Purple pictured) for $15.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
