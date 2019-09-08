Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a savings of $45 off list price. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Stretch Modern Stripe Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's about a buck under our April mention, $39 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Warren Long-Sleeve Shirt in Crystal Mist for $15.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $2 under our July mention, $39 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Classic Fit Tipped Polo in Blue Belle or Regatta Blue for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it in a different color for a buck less in June. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $15 and tied with our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Lar DrOk via Amazon offers the Lardrok Men's Slimming Girdle Shirt in several colors (White pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "MJP6UMBQ" drops the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the best deal we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in June. Buy Now
That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and more. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $48 or more. Shop Now
That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Luxe Stretch Sport Coat in Bright White for $39.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $3 less in June. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Herringbone Stretch Linen Blazer in Navy for $39.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Colorblocked Shirtdress in Teal or Orange for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $65 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
