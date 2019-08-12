- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's AlfaTech Jaret Nylon Shoes in Black for $26.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $15 under our May mention, $83 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's James Suede Drivers with Bit in Black for $19.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our June mention, $60 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet offers the New Balance Men's REVlite 24 Shoes in Grey for $19.50. Plus, coupon code "DOLLARSHIP" cuts shipping to $1. That's $7 under last month's mention, $45 off, and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for any New Balance shoes. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Crocs takes an extra 50% off clearance styles. (This discount applies in cart.) Shipping adds $4.99, or spend $34.99 or more for free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Touareg Vibe Oxford Shoes in Brown or Black for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans in Finely Shred for $15.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by around $25. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Luxe Stretch Sport Coat in Bright White for $39.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $3 less in June. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Striped T-Shirt in Deep Black or Segovia Mauve for $7.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $37 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Stretch Modern Stripe Pocket Shirt in several colors (Bonfire Red pictured) for $9.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our April mention, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
