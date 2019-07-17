New
$25 $60
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxford Shoes in Tan or Black for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago (although that offer included free shipping), $35 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 7 to 13
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Jacket
$21
pickup at Macy's
That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
Alfani Women's Ultra Soft Mix-and-Match Bralette
$10 $20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Ultra Soft Mix-and-Match Bralette in several colors (Charcoal Stripe pictured) for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes S to XXL
