Macy's · 23 mins ago
$25 $60
free shipping
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxford Shoes in Tan or Black for $24.99 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually adds $10.95, that's a savings of $46 altogether, although we saw them for $5 less last month. Buy Now
- most sizes 7 to 13
Related Offers
6pm · 3 wks ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Crocs · 3 days ago
Crocs Men's Swiftwater River Sandals
$15 $40
$5 shipping
Crocs offers its Crocs Men's Swiftwater River Sandals in Army/Khaki for $19.99. In-cart it drops to $14.99. With $4.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 4 to 13.
Macy's · 41 mins ago
The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket
$54 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Asphalt Grey / Zinnia Orange pictured) for $54 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually adds $10.95, that's a savings of $20 altogether. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants
$15
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $24.99 Coupon code "FOURTH25" cuts that to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our expired mention from two days ago and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes from 30x30 to 42x30
Macy's · 27 mins ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Alfani Men's Classic-Fit Tipped Polo
$13 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Classic-Fit Tipped Polo in several colors (Sharp Orange pictured) for $12.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Jacket
$21
pickup at Macy's
That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
