Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxford Shoes for $19

That's $41 off list, within a buck of our lowest price ever, and an excellent price for a pair of men's dress shoes in general, particularly from a major retailer. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (Pickup may also be available),
-
-
-
The majority of shoes in this sale are priced under $50, with styles from Calvin Klein, Rockport, Stacy Adams, and more. Shop Now at Men's Wearhouse
- Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's both the best price we could find by $71, and the same savings off list. Buy Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- In Iron Grey/High Voltage/Light Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey.
Shop over 60 discounted styles. Shop Now at Merrell
- Pictured is the Merrell Men's Strongbound Peak Mid Waterproof Boot for $131.99 (low by $8).
- Shipping adds $5, or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save on over 2,400 pairs from brands such as adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Ugg, Brooks, Lacoste, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Trask Men's Alder Perforated Lace Up Sneakers for $49.97 (low by $68).
Save on brands including High Sierra, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, among others. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the High Sierra Outburst Backpack for $25.49 (via "BTS", $35 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on patio furniture sets, decor, fire pits, and more. Get extra savings by applying coupon code "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees. Smaller items will ship for free over $25.)
- Pictured is the Furniture Oasis Outdoor Aluminum 3-Piece Chaise Set for $539.10 after coupon ($721 off).
Save on clothing, shoes, accessories, home items, and more! Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Take an extra 10% to 20% off select jewelry and watches via coupon "SHINE".
- Coupon code "HOME" cuts an extra 10% off select home items.
At 60% off, it's $54 under list and $24 less than a similar set we found. Buy Now at Macy's
- two 2-cup storage containers and and two 1-cup storage containers
- 1-qt. and 1.5-qt. mixing bowls
- 3-qt. oblong baking dish
- 4-cup storage container
- 8" x 8" baking dish
- BPA free
- dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave safe
That's $56 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
