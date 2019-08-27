Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxford Shoes in Black or Tan for $59.99. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $18. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $42 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Seth Bike Toe Derby Shoes in Black or Tan for $59.99. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts the price to $18. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month at $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Ronnie Casual Slip-On Shoes in Tan or Black for $39.99. Coupon code "FLASH" drops that to $12. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $48 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 70% off a selection of shoes via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Dezi II Moccasin Slippers in Navy or Tan for $20.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Petes Boat Shoes in several colors (Dark Gray pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "FLASH" drops that to $16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's takes at least 70%off select men's suit separates and sport coats. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Luxe Stretch Sport Coat in Bright White for $39.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $3 less in June. Buy Now
Macy's offers the AlfaTech by Alfani Men's Big & Tall Bedford Cord Dress Shirt in Rose Pink for $10.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under our July mention of a different color, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Herringbone Stretch Linen Blazer in Navy for $39.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Colorblocked Shirtdress in Teal or Orange for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $65 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
