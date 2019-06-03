Today only, Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxford Shoes in Tan or Black for $59.99. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $18. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, $42 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • available in select regular and wide sizes from 7 to 13