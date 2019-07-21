Macy's offers the Alfani AlfaTech by Men's Big & Tall Bedford Cord Dress Shirt in Tangerine or Turquoise for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 17 35/36 to
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Slim-Fit Non-Iron Performance Check Dress Shirt in Grape Soda or Blue Violet for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 16.5 32/33 to 17.5 34/35
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "DN1799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Monogram Polo in Bright White for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- Available in L and XL
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from S to 4XL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Port for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's tied with our January mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Macy's offers the Alfani Women's Tie-Sleeve Cardigan in several colors (Pastel Purple pictured) for $15.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
