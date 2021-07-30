Alexander Julian Men's Ultra Soft Cotton Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $15

New
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$15 $35
free shipping
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Expires in 19 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Target · 2 days ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack
$13 w/ Target Circle $16
free shipping w/ $35
That's $8 less than what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- Target Circle is free to join.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Hanes · 1 wk ago
Hanes Men's Underwear
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $40
Save on men's boxers, briefs, undershirts, and more. Shop Now at Hanes
Tips
- Spend $40 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Hanes Ultimate Men's Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for
$15$18 ($12 off).
Frederick's of Hollywood · 1 mo ago
Frederick's of Hollywood Clearance Sale
60% off + extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $75
Use code "HELLO10" to get the extra 20% (yup, 20% not 10%) off items already discounted by 60% off. Save on over 140 styles for men and women including robes, thongs, panties, bras, garters, boxers, boxer briefs, and more. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders $75 or more ship free.
Macy's · 1 day ago
Underwear, Sleepwear & Lingerie at Macy's
up to 62% off
free shipping w/ $25
This sale includes over 1,000 sleepwear and lingerie items, with offers including bras $20 and under, extra 15% off select marked items via coupon code "SHOP", and limited specials. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace & Mesh Longline Wireless Bralette for $19.99 ($18 off).
