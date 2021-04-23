Macy's · 12 mins ago
Alex Evenings Women's Cold-Shoulder Draped Metallic Gown
$49 $139
free shipping

That's half price, and also half what you'd pay at Amazon for any decently-stocked sizes.

Update: It's now $48.65 after applying coupon code "FRIEND". Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • In Wine Red.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 8 hr ago
    Verified 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Dresses Macy's Alex Evenings
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register