It's $60 under list and the best price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Walmart
- 61 piano-style keys with built-in speakers
- 300 built-in tones with layer and split modes
- One touch song mode with 300 built-in rhythms
- Play along with 40 demo songs or record your own
- 1/8-inch headphone jack mutes speakers for private practice
Published 59 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 assignable encoders
- 4 backlit velocity sensitive drum pads
- 25 expressive velocity sensitive synth action mini keys
- dedicated octave, pitch bend, modulation, & sustain buttons
- Model: V Mini
Treat the music enthusiast on your Christmas list to a new keyboard or synthesizer. Prices start at $14. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Used Casio Compact Digital Piano for $383.99 (It's $96 less than buying it new at Sweetwater).
Save on pedals, processors, stands, guitars, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Friedman NoHo 24 Electric Guitar for $3,199.99 ($500 off).
Clip the 40% off on-page coupon for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Eastar Music Store via Amazon.
- non-slip
- large letter design
- double-layer printing
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "303EEUA7" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DonnerDirect via Amazon.
- non-slip rubber bottom
- 1/4" jack input
- Model: DSP-002
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- two other colors available for slightly more.
- internal storage bag
- waterproof
- 4 ground stakes, 4 cord loops
- measures 44.8" x 7" x 7"
That's list price but the only major retailer we see currently offering it, and without the big markups you get with third-party sellers on eBay. Buy Now at Walmart
- 7" OLED screen
- wide adjustable stand
- wired LAN port
- 64GB storage
- enhanced audio
- supports all Joy-Con controllers & Nintendo Switch software
- Model: 115461
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- for ages 2 to adult
- see results in 15 minutes
