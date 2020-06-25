That's the lowest price we could find today by $30, and tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- frequency range of 80Hz to 20kHz
- 3" woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
- 10W per channel
- wood enclosure w/ magnetic shielding
Take half off with the on-page coupon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
- 5" 40W subwoofer
- remote control
- Bluetooth, optical, coaxial, and aux connections
- Model: TT-SK020
Save $697 and be the least appreciated neighbour ever with these powerful speakers. Buy Now at Adorama
- In Walnut
- 2 S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 81 CEN Center Speaker
- 2 Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 810 SUB 150W 10" Subwoofer
- Model: 1064578 K2
That's the best price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- They're available in Black or Silver.
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Compatible w/ Google Assistant
- 1" tweeter, two 4" woofers, and a 8" subwoofer
- dirt-repellent and flame-retardant premium blended wool fabric
- full-color touchscreen LCD
- voice control via Google Assistant
That's $97 under the best price we could find for a new one, within a buck of the best price we've ever seen for this refurb, and the best price out there. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day Vizio warranty applies.
- 8-hour battery life
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Model: SP50-D5C
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $70 and $10 under our April mention. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Up to 31 ppm
- Up to 1,200 dpi
- 3.5" touchscreen
- Model: B215/DNI
With the included software, it's the best deal we could find by $68. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It includes a Bitdefender Total Security 2020 5-Device 1-Year License. (it adds to cart automatically.)
- Intel Core i5-8260U 1.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- one 2.5" drive bay
- one M.2 2280 slot
- two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots (up to 64GB)
- Gigabit Ethernet & 802.11ac wireless
- Model: BOXNUC8I5BEHS1
