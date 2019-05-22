Music123 via Rakuten offers the Alesis Elevate 3 MKII Powered Desktop Studio Speakers for $79.99. Coupon code "MUSIC10" cuts that to $69.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
  • 1/8" headphone output
  • 3" low frequency drivers
  • 1" silk dome tweeters
  • 20W total output power
  • dedicated subwoofer output
  • high density wood cabinets
  • Model: ELEVATE 3 MKII