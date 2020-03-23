Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 24 mins ago
Alesis Elevate 3 MKII Powered Desktop Studio Speakers
$59 $109
free shipping

That's $9 under our mention from last May, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $26 today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • frequency range of 80Hz to 20kHz
  • 3" woofer
  • 1" silk-dome tweeter
  • 10W per channel
  • wood enclosure w/ magnetic shielding
