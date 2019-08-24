Personalize your DealNews Experience
Aleko Products via Rakuten offers its Aleko 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set in Silver Diamond Pattern for $89.09. Coupon "BAGS20" cuts the price to $71.27. Plus, you'll bag $10.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada 35L Daypack in four colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "LJX12519" drops that to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ecmonster via eBay offers this 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set in several colors (Dark Grey pictured) for $76.89 with free shipping. That's $9 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sunpow US via Amazon offers the Sunpow Duffel Bag in Dark Grey for $26.99. Coupon code "57KV42TL" drops it to $11.61. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $15 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Pack All via Amazon offers its Pack All Compression Packing Cube Set in Grey for $27.99. Coupon code "PA23DNCCSG40" drops the price to $16.79. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 65% off a selection of suitcases during its Luggage Closeout. Plus, take an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "PREVIEW". Shipping adds $10.95, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available on most items.) Discounted brands include Samsonite, Tommy Hilfiger, High Sierra, Delsey, and Victorinox Swiss Army. Shop Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Lagoon for $17.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $12 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Japusoon via Amazon offers its Japusoon Upright Bike Storage Stand for $57.85. Coupon code "JAPUSOON" drops that to $34.71. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last month. $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
