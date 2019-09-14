New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Aleko 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set
$71 w/ $11 Rakuten points $99
free shipping

Thanks to the included $11 in Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now

Tips
  • sold by Aleko via Rakuten
  • apply coupon code "BAGS20" to drop the price to $71.27
  • you'll also get $10.65 back in Rakuten points
Features
  • 360° wheels
  • combination lock
  • retractable handles
  • diamond pattern
  • Model: LG52SL
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Rakuten Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register