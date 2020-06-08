That's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Belk
- Pad your order with a beauty item or over $49 to get free shipping; otherwise, it adds $8.95.
- "#1 Dad'' labels
- Dad's Root Beer (two 12-oz. bottles)
- Trail Mix 3-oz.
- Smoked Almonds 3-oz.
- Caramel Popcorn 3.5-oz.
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
You'd pay about $18 more at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- up to 30-year shelf life
- provides 1,363 calories per person per day for 48 hours (or one person for eight days)
- Model: 5-20110
If you've already torn through that stash that was supposed to last six months (hey, no judgement here), here's your chance to restock. Shop Now
- Buy snacks for yourself or donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes in need. (Shipping costs are waived for donations.)
- Enter your ZIP code to choose a participating troop.
Use coupon code "FREEFSD" to save $15 on shipping charges. Buy Now at Harry & David
- includes 11- to 12-oz. gourmet sausages (4 each of 4 flavors)
Save on traditional coffee cakes, mini cakes, specialty flavors, and more. Shop Now
- Use coupon code "FS20" to get this deal.
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in several colors and fits (Relaxed Fit Medium Wash pictured).
- Pad your order with a beauty item or over $49 to get free shipping.
Get the lowest price we could find in any color by $14. Buy Now at Belk
- They're available at this price in Sunset Red.
- Shipping adds $8.95, or add a beauty item (they start at $2.55) to bag free shipping.
Snag Dad some stylish new kicks at $60 off the list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Tan in sizes 8.5 to 13.
- Add a beauty item, or pad your order to $49, to get free shipping.
Take 40% off Polo Ralph Lauren Men's apparel and shoes. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, take an extra 25% off select items with coupon code "LOVE2SAVE". (Eligible items are marked; doorbusters are excluded.) Shop Now at Belk
- Pad your order with a beauty item or over $49 to get free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Belk
- Pad your order with a beauty item or over $49 to get free shipping.
- 1 Brent & Sams Chocolate Chunk Cookies (1.08-oz.)
- 1 Steakhouse Burger Blend
- 1 Fruit & Nut Mix (1.5-oz.)
- 2 Dad's Root Beers (12-oz.)
Sign In or Register