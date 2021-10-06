It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Gray or Black.
- Available in Khaki for $259.
- 3-position angle adjustments
- 2 pillows
Expires 10/31/2021
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $126. Buy Now at Home Depot
- functions as a sofa, lounger, or bed
- measures 74" x 38" x 35.4" as a sofa or 74" x 45.5" x 17.7" as a bed
- adjustable arm wings
- wood frame & chrome steel legs
- Model: SC-NLS-S3-F28-BK
That's $130 under our mention from last week, $1,120 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Use code "VIP" to get this price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Classico Dark Brown or Classico Pewter Dark Grey
- Choose $50 drop-off, $75 room-of-choice, or $110 white glove delivery. (Shipping may vary by ZIP.)
- dual power head and footrests
- attached cushions
- measures 86" x 38" x 39"
Save $950 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Charcoal or Taupe.
- Choose $50 drop-off, $75 room-of-choice, or $110 white glove delivery. (Shipping may vary by ZIP.)
- attached cushions
- removable legs
- measures 80"W x 39"D x 39"H
- 22" seat depth
That's the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Gray or Teal.
- tufted back
- measures 72” x 32.5" x 35”
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
Save on headphones, bedding, home and office furniture, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- For items that are fulfilled by Walmart, shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Shipping rates for third-partry sellers vary.
