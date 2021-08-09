Alden Design Convertible Futon for $231

Save $68 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Gray.
- 3 convertible reclining modes
- 6 solid wood legs
- plywood frame
Expires 8/31/2021
That's a $131 drop from our April mention (plus a further savings of $55 since that required in-store pickup and this ships free). It's the best price we could find today by $11, although the vast majority of retailers charge at least $900. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Java.
- functions as a sofa, lounger, or full-size pull-out bed
- measures 66.5" x 37.6" x 38.6" as a sofa
- high-density foam cushions and Dream Coils
- kiln-dried solid hardwood frame
- includes 2 pillows
- Model: SA-JKV-PS2U5-JV
It's half price at a $500 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Dove or Metal.
- Choose from $50 drop-off, $75 room-of-choice, and $110 white glove delivery (options may vary by ZIP code).
- removable, reversible back cushions
- measures 78" W x 39" D x 33" H
- two 18" x 18" toss pillows
- wood frame and legs
- polyester upholstery
- removable legs
Coupon code "BTS" bags a savings of $900 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Inside home entrance drop-off delivery adds $50. (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $75 and $110, respectively. Delivery fees may vary by ZIP code.)
- Shipping time varies by color and ZIP code.
- Available in Mahogany (pictured) or Charcoal.
- measures 88.5" x 42" x 43.5"
- power headrests
- lighted cupholder, USB port, and concealed storage in each arm
- center back cushion folds down into a table with 2 electrical outlets, 2 USB ports, and 2 cupholders
- center headrest folds up to reveal 2 lights
It's $30 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Black only at this price.
- transforms into a bed
- middle armrest has two cup holders
- metal legs
- 66.3" x 38.2" x 14.8"
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
That's $7 under list price, and most stores charge closer to $50 for a similar pair of Levi's. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Total Eclipse pictured).
- There are a couple priced around $13 with low stock. Pickup varies by option.
At $600 off, that's a savings of more than 45%. Buy Now at Walmart
- The QS26 model is also available for $760.
- LCD display
- 36V lithium battery
- 350W motor
- 21-speed transmission
- 5 pedal assist modes
- bike lock
- Model: SH26
