New
Ends Today
Meh · 51 mins ago
$9 $26
$5 shipping
Today only, Meh offers the AlcoHawk Ultra Slim Digital Breathalyzer for $9 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- 2-digit LED display
- 3 mouthpieces
- electronic airflow sensor
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer
$36 $40
free shipping
Amazon offers the Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer for $39.99. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page to cut the price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- one-button control
- 50,000 hour lifetime
- portable
Amazon · 1 day ago
Amazon-Brand Everyday Essentials
Up to 30% off w/ Prime
free shipping
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes up to 30% off select Amazon-brand everyday essentials. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and groceries. Shop Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discouted prices.
Amazon · 6 days ago
Honeywell Uvex 500-Count Lens Cleaning Tissues
$3 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Honeywell Uvex 500-Count Lens Cleaning Tissues for $2.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered at this price now and will be shipped when available.
Features
- can be used on glasses, computer screens, iPads, cell phones, and other glass surfaces
- anti-fog and scratch-resistant
- use with lens cleaning solution is recommended
- Model: S462
Meh · 5 days ago
Vremi 16 oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle 3-Pack
$14 $55
$5 shipping
Today only, Meh offers the Vremi 16 oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle 3-Pack in Red/Blue/Black for $14 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Features
- They keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for up to 12 hours
Sign In or Register