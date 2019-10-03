New
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
AlcoHawk Ultra Slim Digital Breathalyzer
$7
free shipping

MorningSave offers the AlcoHawk Ultra Slim Digital Breathalyzer for $7. Plus, free shipping applies via code "DEALFREE". Deal ends October 3. Buy Now at MorningSave

Features
  • 2-digit LED display
  • 3 mouthpieces
  • electronic airflow sensor
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALFREE"
  • Expires 10/3/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
