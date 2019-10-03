Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
MorningSave offers the AlcoHawk Ultra Slim Digital Breathalyzer for $7. Plus, free shipping applies via code "DEALFREE". Deal ends October 3. Buy Now at MorningSave
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's $1 under our January mention of a similar model and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
