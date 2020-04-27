Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Alaska Airlines Summer and Fall Nationwide Fares
from $38 1-way $44

Can't wait to leave your house? Plan that next vacation now and save at least $6 on select routes, and change or cancel your plans without any fees. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) with arrival in San Jose, CA (SJC) on September 15.
  • Of note, any tickets purchased through May 31 may be changed or cancelled without penalties and fees.
  • Book this travel deal by April 27 for travel from June 2 through November 18.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/27/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register