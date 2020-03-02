Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 40 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Spring Nationwide Fares
from $48 1-way $57

That's the best price we could find for select routes this spring by at least $9. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Jose, CA (SJC) with arrival in San Diego, CA (SAN) on March 17.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by March 2 for travel from March 17 through May 20.
  • Expires 3/2/2020
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
