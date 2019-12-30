Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Winter Fares
from $48 1-way $53

That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $5. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on January 9 from San Jose, CA (SJC) to Los Angeles, CA (LAX).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by December 30 for flights from January 7 through March 11.
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
