Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 47 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Winter Fares
from $48 1-way $68

Save $20 on over 150 routes through March 11, 2020. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO) with arrival in Orange County, CA (SNA) on January 7.
  • Book this travel deal by December 30 for travel from January 7, 2020, through March 11, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/30/2019
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States San Francisco Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register