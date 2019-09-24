New
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Winter Fares
from $38 1-way

Save at least $7 on almost 400 routes in early 2020. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) with arrival in Los Angeles, CA (LAX) on January 7, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by September 26 for travel from January 7, 2020, through March 7, 2020.
