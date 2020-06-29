New
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Summer Fares
from $44 1-way $49

Save at least $5 on flights through mid-November, with no cancellation or change fees in case plans change. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) with arrival in Los Angeles, CA (LAX) on August 4.
  • Expires 6/29/2020
