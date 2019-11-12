New
Alaska Airlines Nationwide/Mexico Fares
from $48 1-way $62

That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $14. Book this travel deal by November 12. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale. (We found lower fares when booking.)
  • We found this price on flights departing on December 10 from San Jose, CA (SJC) to San Diego, CA (SAN).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by November 12 for travel form December 4 through March 7, 2020.
  • Expires 11/12/2019
